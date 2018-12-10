LEGACIES new episode, Thursday 12/13 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Death Keeps Knocking On My Door” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

REMEMBRANCE DAY — As Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) hit the books to learn more about the latest creature to arrive to the school, things take a dark and twisted turn leaving her to confront one of her darkest fears. Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) attempts to help Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) cope after his past comes back to haunt him. Quincy Fouse also stars. Angela Gomes directed the episode written by Julie Plec (#107). Original airdate 12/13/2018.