Jerome Corsi suing Robert Mueller, claims he’s being unfairly targeted

Jerome Corsi is suing Robert Mueller in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Previously, the Roger Stone acquaintance testified before the Mueller grand jury and publicly released a draft version of a criminal false statements plea with the Special Counsel’s Office — to which he refused to agree.

Now in the lawsuit, Corsi says federal authorities have unconstitutionally searched his electronic records and his phone.

The lawsuit is the latest example of pushback from individuals called upon by Mueller to provide information in the Russia probe.

Corsi claims that because he investigated Hillary Clinton’s missing emails in 2016 and guessed Wikileaks would leak hacked emails from Clinton’s campaign chairman, Mueller has unfairly targeted him.

“Defendant Mueller has threatened to indict Plaintiff Corsi and effectively put him in federal prison for the rest of his life unless Plaintiff Corsi would provide the false testimony that they demanded, even after being informed that the testimony desired would be false,” Corsi wrote in the lawsuit.

Corsi, who has talked about his experience with the investigation to media and on his own show, also claims that Mueller has leaked grand jury secrets without providing any specific evidence beyond an article where sources are not described.

As an example, Corsi cites an ABC News article detailing how he has become a “central figure” in the Mueller probe and says Mueller spokesman Peter Carr periodically meets with journalists at the Paul coffee shop at 8th and Pennsylvania Avenue to leak information at Mueller’s direction. Corsi provided an email between Carr and a journalist as proof, though it did not indicate any specific topic that was discussed or include any evidence of reporting from the journalist to prove a leak.

“These leaks are meant to pressure Plaintiff Corsi into providing the false testimony that Defendant Mueller and his staff seek by portraying Plaintiff Corsi negatively through the media, as well as to destroy him if he does not comply,” Corsi writes in the lawsuit.

“These leaks are also intended to send a message to other supporters of the president that they had best comply with the unlawful demands of Defendant Mueller and his prosecutorial staff or be indicted or at the least irreparably smeared and destroyed in the public domain.”

The lawsuit was filed Sunday night by Corsi’s lawyer, the conservative freedom of information advocate Larry Klayman. Klayman previously won access to a collection of emails between the Special Counsel’s Office and reporters, and attached some of these as exhibits in the case.

Mueller himself, as well as the Department of Justice, FBI, CIA and National Security Agency are named as defendants.

Corsi is asking for more than $350 million in damages. CNN contacted the Special Counsel’s Office for comment on the lawsuit Sunday, but did not immediately receive a response.