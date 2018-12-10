Grinch destroys Christmas decorations in Portsmouth neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Grinch is trying to destroy Christmas cheer in Portsmouth.

Neighbors living in the Merrifields’ section of the city told News 3 someone destroyed their holiday inflatables over the weekend.

Rhianon Growney said it happened while they were gone Saturday.

The mother of two said someone slashed a snowman as a penguin.

“My 9-year-old with Autism is devastated and afraid to sleep because of it and my 6-year-old is devastated because one of our inflatables damaged was his special one,” she explained in a Facebook post.

Growney said it’s also happened to her neighbor’s as well.

She said the neighbor’s Ring surveillance camera caught the suspect destroying their property.

That homeowner, Nick Riley, said this was the second time its happen to him.

Each Christmas, the Growney’s blow up inflatables but this is the first year a Grinch has cut them down.

“It’s Christmas and we can’t just find another $100 to replace these or give our kids back their security,” she said.

A police report has been filed.