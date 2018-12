Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The folks from Oceans East have some great gift ideas for the hunter or angler on your holiday list.

Presented by

Oceans East Bait & Tackle

5785 Northampton Blvd, Virginia Beach

fishoceanseast.com

(757) 464-6544

Enter to win Smith Sunglasses from Oceans East in the Coast Live Holiday Gift Guide Giveaway HERE.