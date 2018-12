Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - There are currently over 5,000 children in foster care in Virginia. We meet two teens who went through the system and found a home.

FOSTER CARE INFORMATION SESSIONS

December 10 & 17

January 7, 14, 21 & 28

5 - 6 p.m.

Tidewater Regional Center

1300 Diamond Springs Road, Suite 401

Virginia Beach

757.490.9791

umfs.org/foster

Presented by UMFS.