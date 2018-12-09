With QB Mark Sanchez at helm, sinking ‘Skins host New York Giants

LANDOVER, Md. – The reeling Redskins are trying to get back on track and stay in the playoff hunt.

Washington, 6-and-6 on the season, is in the midst of its first three-game losing streak since 2014 – Jay Gruden’s first season as head coach. Since the team’s last win, a 16-3 win in Tampa November 11th, the ‘Skins have lost three games in a row, lost their NFC East division lead and lost a pair of quarterbacks (Alex Smith and Colt McCoy) to broken right legs.

Because of that, quarterback Mark Sanchez is expected to start for the Redskins. It will be the 10-year veteran’s first start since 2015. He has not won a game in which he started since December 2014. He signed with Redskins on Nov. 19.

The Giants are 4-and-8 on the season and will be playing without superstar receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. – he’s been ruled out with a bruised quadriceps. In the team’s first meeting of the 2018 season, the Redskins defeated the Giants, 20-13, and will have an opportunity to sweep their rival in regular season play for the first time since 2011. During Washington’s win earlier this season, the team sacked New York QB Eli Manning seven times in a 20-13 victory.

Kickoff between the Redskins and the Giants is set for 1:00 p.m. at FedEx Field. News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have LIVE pregame and postgame coverage from Sunday’s game.