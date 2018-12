SOUTHAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters were called to a house fire on Sunbeam Road around 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Crews found a fire in the attic of the home. They were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes.

The occupants of the home were displaced because of the damage. The Red Cross is helping them find a new place to stay.

The cause of the fire appeared to be electrical. No one was injured.