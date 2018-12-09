Mark Sanchez gets benched in Giants rout of Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. – The Redskins end-of-season implosion continued against the Giants on Sunday in a 40-16 rout.

Washington (6-and-7) found itself in a 34-0 hole at halftime, the largest deficit a Redskins team has faced at the intermission in franchise history. Mark Sanchez threw a pick-six to Curtis Riley to put New York (5-and-8) on the board first.

Later in the second quarter, Saquon Barkley broke a 78-yard rush to put the Giants up 17-0.

Washington got on the board in the second half when Josh Johnson, signed on Monday, replaced Mark Sanchez in the third quarter and scored on an eight-yard keeper. Before being benched, Sanchez went 6-for-14 for 38 yards and two interceptions.

Johnson, who last threw a pass in the NFL back in 2011, finished 11-for-16 for 195 yards and a rushing and passing touchdown.

Washington has now lost four straight games, and will face the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.