Local vendors encourage shoppers to ‘shop outside of the box’ at NEON District’s holiday market

NORFOLK, Va. – The weather is getting colder, but it didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the holiday market in Norfolk’s NEON District Saturday.

Folks could buy clothes, jewelry and Christmas decorations.

More than 30 local vendors took part, offering people the chance to buy from small businesses this holiday season.

“My sister and I, we just like to have a conversation with people and talk. Encouraging them and kinda getting into the Christmas spirit and what Christmas is all about,” said vendor Kelsey Jones, one of the owners of Beautiful Things by K&K.

“I would hope they would stop by, shop small, enjoy the live music and the local businesses in our area and remember to shop outside of the box this holiday season,” said Kanisha Haskins, owner of Earthy Child.

While folks shopped, they could enjoy live music and all the creative murals the NEON District has on display.

These are the vendors who participated: