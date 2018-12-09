× First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain, possible mix and gusty winds overnight as storm moves out

***Winter Storm Warning in effect until 4 AM Monday

For the following areas: Northampton County in North Carolina, Sussex, Southampton and the City of Franklin.

For the following areas: Surry, Isle of Wight, James City County and the City of Williamsburg.

For the following areas: Outer Banks Dare County-Including the cities of Kitty Hawk, Nags Head, Manteo, Rodanthe, Buxton, Hatteras Village, and Ocracoke

For the following areas: Virginia Beach and Currituck County North Carolina, Mainland Dare County. Strongest winds expected at the immediate coast and along Currituck Sound.

What a dreary day it has been. We’ve been dealing with heavy rain for a majority of the viewing area, especially along the coast. Some of our inland areas have picked up several inches of snow including Williamsburg. We will actually see temperatures warm up a few degrees tonight and any snow that is falling will switchover to rain. There has been a really sharp line between who has seen snow and who has just been dealing with rain. The wind will continue to pick up tonight, especially along the coast. Gusts close to 50 mph are still possible.

The area of low pressure that is bringing us this messy weather will continue to track to the northeast near Cape Hatteras. It will then push off the coast Monday and Monday night. The snow will end from northwest to southeast tonight. We could see a little frozen precipitation overnight in inland locations as those temperatures will be a little colder than the coast. We may see any standing water refreeze especially on bridges. Temperatures will cool to near freezing inland to near 40 along the coast.

Conditions will start to improve on Monday. A few lingering showers or sleet possible as the area of low pressure pulls away and a little bit of cold air gets pulled in on the backside of the system. This will mainly be for inland North Carolina, especially Northampton County. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 40s. We will see partial clearing, but I think the clouds will hang on for awhile as the low pressure lingers off the coast.

High pressure will start to build in from the north. This will bring more sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 40s and mid and upper 40s on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s on Thursday, which is closer to normal for this time of year.

Rain chances will increase to end the work week, but milder air will also move in. We could see highs near 60 on both Friday and Saturday! Dry and seasonable on Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

