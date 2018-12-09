7 Cities HoopTape Foundation hosts ‘Ball for a Cause’ tournament for toy donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - On this particular day, the results on the hardwood weren't what mattered the most.

At Mount Lebanon Church, the 7 Cities HoopTape Foundation hosted a 'Ball for a Cause' basketball tournament. The foundation is headed by DaSean Webster and former ODU point guard Darius James.

In order to play, you had to donate a toy. When you walked inside the gym, toys were lined up and stacked on the floor and a table. All toys collected are being donated to the H.E.R. Shelter of Hampton Roads.