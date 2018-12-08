Virginia Beach PD investigating crash resulting in fatality

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is dead after being involved in a vehicle crash Friday night.

Virginia Beach Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 1800 block of South Independence Boulevard to a single vehicle crash.

Members of the Fatal Crash Team had both lanes of South Independence closed for investigation.

Police say the driver succumbed to his injuries later at a local hospital. The name of the driver has not been released.

The cause of the crash in unknown at this time.