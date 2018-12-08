Operation Homefront provides hundreds of free holiday meals to military families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Operation Homefront is working to feed lots of families this time of year.

On Saturday, the program distributed 390 holiday meals to military families.

Each meal included non-perishables. They also came with a gift card for families to buy more food to make a full holiday meal.

Some of the organizers told News 3 why they felt it was important to give back this time of year.

"Operation Homefront is such a great organization and they served our military families, and so it's a fantastic day for our Walmart associates to be out here here giving back to those who serve our country,"said Laurie Smalling-Letts, Senior Director at Walmart.

"A lot of military members are away from their extended families during the holiday season and times are really tough, and this program provides a lot of military service members with an extra thank you from the community," said Shannon Stinson, Program Coordinator of Operation Homefront.

This year the program reached a milestone: They served their 400,000th military family member.