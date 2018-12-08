Norfolk park gets an upgrade with new dog park, basketball court and playground

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk park has gotten a little bit of a makeover.

Working alongside the local community, Recreation, Parks and Open Space (RPOS) has brought new amenities to Meadowbrook Park, located at 1625 W. Little Creek Road.

The park now features a fenced dog park, where unleashed small and large dogs can enjoy the open space.

A new shaded playground with slides and climbing areas was installed for children ages 2-12.

Meadowbrook Park also now has a half basketball court for sports enthusiasts of all ages.

“These new additions provide yet another opportunity for our residents, families and dog owners to get out and play. We appreciate the input of the surrounding community as we completed the park,” said Darrell Crittendon, Director of RPOS.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 15 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the park’s new additions.

