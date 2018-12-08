Norfolk family woken up to DUI driver crashing feet from home

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk family was woken up early Saturday morning by an impaired driver crashing feet from their home.

According to Norfolk Police, the crash occurred on McFarland Road, and was called in at 2:35 a.m.

The driver sustained injuries, but according to homeowners Christina and Richard Brinker, he refused medical attention “till he was being placed in the back of the police car.” The car’s passenger was OK.

“Driver had no license or insurance, but when the car was flipped back over, there was a Honduran passport which the police said was likely not real,” Christina Brinker said in a Facebook post.

The Brinkers said that without there being a tree on the corner of their driveway, the car would have plowed into their house.