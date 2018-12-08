Man flees on foot after attempted traffic stop, later detained in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was arrested after a November 5 traffic stop ended in him fleeing officers.

At approximately 11:55 p.m., Newport News Police were in the area of Old Courthouse Way and Warwick Boulevard when they saw a white vehicle failing to maintain lane control. The vehicle was then seen making a U-turn at a posted no U-turn sign.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which returned stolen out of Hampton, in the area of Warwick Boulevard and Oriana Road, but the vehicle accelerated and continued.

According to police, in the 300 block of Roseman Court, the driver fled from the vehicle. One officer remained with the vehicle and its two female passengers, while the other pursued the driver on foot through the neighborhood.

When the second officer lost visual, he returned to the vehicle, where a glass smoking device with suspected crack cocaine residue was located. There were also several empty beer bottles in the vehicle, and a black toy firearm under the driver’s seat.

After further investigation, officers charged 48-year-old Thomas Peterson with evading and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving, driving on a revoked or suspended license, failure to report an accident, two counts of obstruction of justice, failure to maintain lane control, two counts of failure to use signal, failure to obey stop sign and littering.