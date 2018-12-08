Gov. Northam declares State of Emergency for Virginia ahead of winter storm

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Saturday in advance of winter weather effects on southern Virginia, anticipated to begin this weekend and last into the early part of next week.

“Virginians should take all necessary precautions to ensure they are prepared for winter weather storm impacts,” Northam said. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure localities and communities have appropriate assistance and to coordinate state response to possible snow and ice accumulations, transportation issues, and potential power outages.”

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia National Guard and other pertinent agencies are already mobilizing and preparing for the impact of this storm.

To learn more about how to prepare yourself, your family and your business for winter weather, visit: www.vaemergency.gov/winter-weather. For real-time traffic conditions anywhere in the state, dial 5-1-1 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The order goes into effect December 7, 2018, and will remain in full force and in effect until January 6, 2019, unless sooner amended or rescinded by further executive order.