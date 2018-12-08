× First Warning Forecast: Storm will bring heavy rain, wintry weather and gusty winds to the area

***Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 AM Sunday to 4 AM Monday

For the following areas: Northampton County in North Carolina. Wet snow, which could be heavy at times especially during the day on Sunday. The snow may mix with sleet or rain especially near the Virginia/North Carolina border and near I-95. 3+ inches of snow possible at this point. Some light icing is possible Sunday evening as temperatures drop back below freezing. Temperatures will warm into the lower 30s by Sunday afternoon.

***Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 7 AM Sunday to 4 AM Monday.

For the following areas: Sussex, Surry, Southampton County and the City of Franklin.

Rain/snow mix Sunday will lead to light icing as temperatures drop below freezing Sunday night.

Plan on slippery road conditions Sunday into Sunday night.

***Wind Advisory in effect 9 AM Sunday to 4 AM Monday.

For the following areas: Outer Banks Dare County-Including the cities of Kitty Hawk, Nags Head, Manteo, Rodanthe, Buxton, Hatteras Village, and Ocracoke Northeast winds at 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

IMPACTS:Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.

***Wind Advisory in effect 1 PM Sunday to 4 AM Monday.

For the following areas: Virginia Beach and Currituck County North Carolina, Mainland Dare County. Strongest winds expected at the immediate coast and along Currituck Sound.

Northeast winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

IMPACTS: Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages will be possible.

Increasing clouds overnight ahead of the storm system. Temperatures will dip into the mid 30s. Keeping a slight chance for a shower. Should remain as plain rain especially near the coast. Could see a rain/snow mix just to the east of I-95 and snow to the west of I-95.

Things will really get rolling Sunday morning. Precipitation will start as snow in areas close to I-95 and the precipitation will spread northward as mainly rain. There will be a pretty sharp cutoff on who will see accumulating snow and who will just see rain. All coastal locations should remain as rain for the entire event.

Areas under the winter weather advisory like Sussex, Surry, Southampton County and the city of Franklin could see 1-3 inches. Northampton County in North Carolina could see more. They are in the Winter Storm Warning area. The far western portion of the county could see 3-6”, with lesser amounts in the eastern portion.

1-2” of rain is possible overall for coastal Virginia and North Carolina. Rain will become heavy at times. We will have to watch out for any flooding. It will also be windy. High pressure will be to our north while the area of low pressure moves across our south. This will lead to very windy conditions, especially near the coast. Wind gusts 45-50 mph are not out of the question. There is a wind advisory in effect for coastal areas.

All the wet weather will move out late Sunday into early Monday. Watch out for any icy spots on the roads as temperatures drop overnight. Clouds will decrease throughout the day Monday with highs in the 40s.

Drier weather will prevail Tuesday through Thursday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

