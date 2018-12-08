Army makes it three straight victories over Navy, winning 17-10

PHILADELPHIA – West Point had to struggle a little to get it, but Black Knights beat the Midshipmen 17-10, in the 119th Army-Navy Game.

A defensive battle was the name of the game, with both teams struggling to score and hold consistent drives together. Turnovers going into Army territory was one of, if not the biggest, reasons for Navy’s loss.

The Midshipmen (3-10 overall) also could not capitalize off of momentum, either and had one of its turnovers, a fumble on the Army 1-yard-line, late in the fourth quarter when the team was down by 10 points.

One of the most prestigious games in college football started off hot, making it seems that the game would be very active offensively.

Army (10-2 overall) took only a handful of plays to score after a 51-yard run from Kell Walker, which set up a West Point touchdown scored by K. Hopkins, Jr.

After that, the only other scoring attempt would come in the second quarter, when J. Abercrombie missed a field goal before halftime.

Abercrombie would make up for it, though, with a 33-yard-field goal in the third quarter, giving the Army a double-digit lead as it headed into the fourth quarter.

The Navy could not muster a comeback because of turnovers and not capitalizing on the third down, giving Army its third consecutive win over the Midshipmen. Navy would get a late touchdown and field goal to make it close.

The Army would put the game away with a touchdown after Navy could not connect on a fourth down to make things interesting late.

West Point will next play Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl against the Houston University Cougars.

Eight players from Hampton Roads represented the two services in this game.