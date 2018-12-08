‘Ambassador Pass’ gives Newport News residents free one-time admission to 7 attractions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News residents can get into seven local attractions for free this January — all with one card.

Residents and city employees will receive free admission for two adults and two children each week in January with a complimentary “Ambassador Pass,” available at the Newport News Visitor Center, the Newport News Tourism Office and the city manager’s office at City Hall.

During the week of January 2, passholders can visit the Peninsula SPCA & Barnyard and the Virginia Living Museum for free.

During the week of January 9, the Lee Hall Mansion and Virginia War Museum are free.

During the week of January 16, the Endview Plantation and the Mariner’s Museum and Park are free.

During the week of January 23, the Peninsula Fine Arts Center is free.

The Ambassador Pass allows free one-time admission to each attraction. It will be available for pickup from December 17 to January 29.