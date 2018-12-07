Woman brings Santa Claus to her home for families who can’t afford to meet him anywhere else

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - This Ocean View home, decorated by Pamela Lang Wells, is well-known for its Christmas cheer.

"I like it light; I like it just bright and Christmasy," Wells said.

However, she's adding a new feature to the holiday tradition after a trip to the mall last Christmas.

"A little girl wanted to see Santa, and her mom bent down and told her they couldn't afford it. It just bothered me," Wells said.

Wells decided to bring Santa to her home for everyone to see for free. She believes everyone should be able to meet Santa for Christmas.

"You know, there's a lot of children out there who can't pay those mall prices; they deserve to see Santa," Wells added.

Families will be able to meet and greet with him and Mrs. Claus throughout December, starting December 8.

"I'm making like a fireplace and little stockings, and Santa will be in there with Mrs. Clause. And then we'll have our helpers, which will be probably an elf and a reindeer," Wells said.

She said details about the event traveled fast across the community, and many people have dropped off donations: "At least 50 boxes of candy canes, Hershey's Kisses, I've got chocolate Santa's."

There will be candy bags for children, and volunteers from the neighborhood who are helping out with taking pictures.

Wells said it's a Christmas extravaganza everyone will be able to enjoy.

"Just the true meaning of Christmas and everybody chipping in ... Just cheer and happiness, and it's going to be good," Wells said.

Check out the Christmas extravaganza at 8410 Old Ocean View Road during the following dates and times below.

Saturday December 8th 6 to 9 p.m.

W ednesday December 12th 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday December 15th 6 to 9 p.m.

Tuesday December 18th 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday December 21st 6 to 9 p.m.