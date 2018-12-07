Looming winter storm has Virginia Beach neighbors anchoring down Christmas decorations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – People continue to get into the holiday spirit by decking the halls outside their homes.

However, News 3 is tracking a winter storm that is expected to hit the Hampton Roads region from December 9-10.

People along the coast will feel its wrath the most.

East Beach resident Mike Austin said, “We probably have four or five major weather events each year that create some high winds for us.”

Many neighbors in the area said the storm isn’t deterring them from hanging up their Christmas decorations and that they’re taking extra precautions to secure them.

Barry Dowell told News 3, “We’ve kind of been noticing, ‘Oh, OK… that’s how they anchor them down,’ so we got some zip ties to try and put them down and keep them in place.”

Some areas can get up to two inches of rain, which can affect your decorations on the ground. It’s recommended to unplug them to avoid them flying out in the street.

“If they see a neighbor’s decorations down, they go out and help put it back up or put it up themselves,” Austin said. “We watch out for each other here.”

