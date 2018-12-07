Williamsburg Fire Department responds to small apartment fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Fire Department, York County Department of Fire and Life Safety and the James City County Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Page Street Friday morning.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., the first unit arrived on scene and found a small fire in the bathroom of an apartment. The fire was contained to the bathroom, and was extinguished.

The City of Williamsburg’s Community Risk Reduction team categorized the fire as accidental due to discarded smoking material.

If you choose to smoke inside, remember to practice safe smoking behavior, and check your smoke alarms to make sure they are operating correctly.