HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Actress Victoria Rowell is the creator, executive producer, director, and co-writer of "Jacqueline and Jilly," a six-part mini-series on the Urban Movie Channel (UMC) that focuses on the opioid crisis.

Set in Hampton Roads, a feature length preview will be screen locally on December 9, 4:30 p.m. at the Cinema Cafe, 1044 Von Schilling Drive in Hampton.

Learn more about the screening and the series at www.jacquelineandjilly.com.