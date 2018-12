Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink and Mitch tee-up tomorrow's 119th Army-Navy Game - a contest to be broadcast live on News 3.

Plus, two area teams are still alive in the VHSL state football playoffs. Mitch focuses on one of those two teams, Phoebus High School, and explains why Saturday's state title game could be full-circle for the Phantoms.