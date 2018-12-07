Suffolk Police searching for suspect in Kay Jewelers theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is searching for a suspect in a commercial grand larceny that took place at Kay Jewelers.

On November 21 at 2:06 p.m., an unknown black man entered the Kay Jewelers in the 1200 block of North Main Street and asked to look at engagement rings. He fled the store with two diamond rings, and was able to get away on a brown bike.

The man was described as between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 to 160 pounds, with light facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with plaid sleeves, tan boots and a dark hat.

He was last seen heading north on North Main Street.

Anyone that can identify the suspect is asked to contact Suffolk Police, or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.