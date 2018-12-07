× Squadron of the Month: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va — News 3 is honored to name the crew of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as the December Squadron of the Month!

The “Mighty Ike” as the crew calls it is an 1,100-foot-long nuclear powered aircraft carrier; one of 11 active in the U.S. Navy fleet.

Christened in 1975 and commissioned in 1977, the USS Eisenhower is named after the 34th president of the United States.

The ship has been deployed a number of times in its 40-plus years of history; most recently in 2016 when it spent seven months overseas protecting trade routes while launching counterattacks against ISIS.

During deployment, the USS Eisenhower has around 5,500 sailors aboard covering numerous jobs. The ship has its own barber shop, coffee house and medical wing with an Intensive Care Unit and a Physical Therapy room.

Currently, around 3,500 sailors report to the ship each day as the crew prepares for their next deployment. Last month, the ship returned to Naval Station Norfolk after spending time at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing maintenance.

News 3 is proud to name the men and women aboard the USS Eisenhower as our December 2018 Squadron of the Month.