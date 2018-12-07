Secret Service closes security detail for ‘Timberwolf,’ the code name for George H.W. Bush

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The security detail for “Timberwolf” is over after the 41st president of the United States was laid to rest.

Jim McGrath, spokesperson for former President George H.W. Bush, shared the Bush Protective Division’s final notification on Twitter.

“Timberwolf’s Detail concluded at 0600 … with no incidents to report at the George Bush Presidential Library – College Station, Texas. God speed Former President George H.W. Bush – you will be missed by all of us,” the post reads.

.@SecretService Bush Protective Division final notification: "Timberwolf's Detail concluded at 0600 … with no incidents to report at the George Bush Presidential Library – College Station, Texas. God speed Former President George H.W. Bush – you will be missed by all of us." pic.twitter.com/pz7FxoQf1H — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 7, 2018

To translate, the U.S. Secret Service ended the detail for George H.W. Bush, whose S.S. code name was “Timberwolf,” at 6 a.m. Friday.

Bush was buried at the library beside his wife, Barbara, and their daughter, Robin.