Rapper Warren G drops into Richmond barbecue joint

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) — Warren G is on the streets, trying to consume… some of Richmond’s best barbecue.

Okay, it does not rhyme, but it’s true!

Prior to the rapper’s Thursday night performance at the Richmond Coliseum as part of Snoop Dogg’s Puff Puff Pass Tour, CBS 6 in Richmond reported that Warren G shared a video of himself walking into ZZQ in Richmond’s Scott Addition Neighborhood.

“I’m going to go in here and see what it tastes like,” the artist said as he walked through the restaurant’s front door.

Warren G was served orders of brisket, turkey, pork, sausage and sides, ZZQ owner/pitmaster Chris Fultz said.

“He loved the food so much he bought a whole brisket to take home with him,” Fultz shared.

While he may have needed a bite to eat, it’s also possible Warren G may be doing some BBQ reconnaissance work.

He runs “Sniffin Griffins BBQ” in California. He mentioned his BBQ business several times in the video.

ZZQ took home the best barbecue in Virginia award from Food & Wine magazine earlier this year.

If he wanted to tour some of Virginia’s other award-winning barbecue joints, he could have headed south on I-95. Saucy’s Sit-Down (in Petersburg and Hopewell) was named Southern Living Magazine’s South Best BBQ joints in July 2018.

In the video, Warren G also referenced a BBQ restaurant owned by a pitmaster. He may be talking about Tuffy Stone’s Q Barbeque.

Stone in a judge on Destination America’s BBQ Pitmasters.

If you saw Snoop, Warren G or any of the other performers around town Thursday, you can submit your photos to WTVR.