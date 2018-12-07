Pet fox missing from Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, VA – Seito, a domesticated pet fox, has not been seen for several days. He disappeared from his Chesapeake home in the Brentwood section of the city earlier this week.

It’s the first time his owner, Emily Dietz, says he has been on his own.

“He’s not a wild animal, he doesn’t know what all the dangers are,” she said.

Dietz says she realized Seito was missing on Wednesday. She suffers from seizures and auras, and believes he got out of the home while she was having a medical episode.

Dietz has a permit with both the state and city to have Seito as a pet. He has all his vaccinations including rabies and distemper.

She has been his caretaker since he was only a few weeks old — he will turn 3 in March. Since he has always had someone to take care of him. Dietz is afraid he won’t survive in the wild.

“He’s not going to be able to hunt and he’s going to want to play with strangers’ dogs, which is going to freak people out,” Dietz said. “I’m afraid he’s not going to have a lot of safety when it comes to roads.”

Dietz took to Facebook to get the word out about her missing fox. One of her posts has been shared more than 4,500 times.

She is offering an $800 reward for Seito’s safe return, but she doesn’t want people to approach him if they think they spot him.

“I just don’t want people to approach a fox just because they think it could be him,” she said. “If anyone wants, the best they can do is if they see one to call me. I will give you identifying characteristics.”

The best way to reach Dietz is by phone: her number is 423-838-4341.