North Carolina state representative aide pleads guilty to larceny

DARE Co., N.C. – Diana London, the former legislative assistant to North Carolina State Representative Bob Steinburg, pleaded guilty to larceny.

She was originally charged with embezzlement, a class H felony – the threshold level is from one penny to $100,000. London could have faced up to three years in prison.

London took a plea arrangement, allowing her to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor larceny and agree to pay $10,000 by December 10 in exchange for the state dismissing the remaining charge. The state agreed to a suspended sentence with no immediate incarceration.

The remaining balance of $15,000 restitution was ordered to be paid no later than May 10, 2019. London will be placed on supervised probation until such time and all monies have been paid.

London was accused of embezzling nearly $30,000 while employed at Pigman’s BBQ in Kill Devil Hills in 2017. London was not working for Steinburg at the time of embezzlement.

Court documents state that the money London stole was used for numerous unauthorized expenses, including expenses advertising for other businesses. She said that “she didn’t realize at first” that she was charging Pigman’s for other businesses, then said that she was too nervous to inform Pigman’s about it.