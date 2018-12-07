‘Mutts With a Mission’ graduation pairs service dogs with veterans, wounded warriors

NORFOLK, Va. – The Sheraton Norfolk Waterside hotel will host a service dog graduation in partnership with “Mutts With a Mission” Saturday.

Mutts With a Mission, a nonprofit organization, aims to partner specially-trained service dogs with veterans and wounded warriors who served on active duty and have a service-connected disability.

The graduation ceremony will feature dogs who were trained for a minimum of six months, up to two years’ worth of training. The dogs are trained to, among other things, remind people to take their medicine and retrieve it for them, bring the phone in an emergency, wake people up during night terrors and steady a person.

Saturday’s event will also include a recognition of volunteers, as well as a parade of puppies and dogs in training.

The event will be held beginning at noon at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside. For more information, click here.