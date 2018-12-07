Local music spotlight with Dustin Furlow on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Award-winning acoustic/folk artist Dustin Furlow (www.dustinfurlow.com) is back with us on Coast Live to perform two original songs as he prepares for the release of his new album "Woodscapes."
