Gov. Cooper to declare State of Emergency for North Carolina ahead of winter storm

RALIEGH, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper will be declaring a State of Emergency for North Carolina as part of preperation for a winter storm that will greatly impact the Tar Heel state.

North Carolina’s Triad and Triangle areas of the state will see the most snow, which includes the state’s capital of Raliegh, and popular cities, such as Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston Salem and Durham.

Snow will be seen in even more eastern parts of North Carolina but is not expected to reach fully into northeastern North Carolina. Roanoke is the most likely city to see significant snowfall near the northeastern North Carolina area.

More than a foot of snow is forecast for some areas this weekend in western North Carolina, according to a tweet from the North Carolina Emergency Management.

