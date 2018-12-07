× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, and snow this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain, wind, and snow this weekend… Temperatures will start in the mid 30s this morning, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We will see clouds clearing out this morning with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will return to the upper 40s today, about 5 degrees below normal. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows falling into the low 30s.

Clouds will build in on Saturday but rain chances will remain low. Highs will only reach the mid 40s.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move across the southeast and off the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday to Monday. Rain will move in Sunday morning from south to north and will move out Monday afternoon. Highs will stay in the 40s with lows in the 30s. With the cold air, we could see some snow mix in with the rain. Areas closer to I-95 and Richmond will have the best chance to see snow. Areas near the coast will see mostly (or all) rain. Winds will also crank up Sunday to Monday, with gusts to 40+ mph possible. The strong north to NE winds could trigger coastal flooding.

Locations near and just east of I-95 will likely see 1” to 2” of snow accumulation. Areas west of I-95 will see 3”+. Locations near Williamsburg, Franklin, and Ahoskie could see less than 1” of accumulation.

Clouds will clear out on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will see more sunshine for midweek with highs warming into the 50s.

Today: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clouds Building In. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

