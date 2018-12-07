× First Warning Forecast: Dry Saturday, rain, wind and possible snow Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland’s First Warning Forecast

***Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday morning through Monday morning for Northampton County in North Carolina.

Partly cloudy overnight. A wide range of low temperatures from the upper 20s inland to the upper 30s along the OBX.

A 50/50 weekend on tap. Saturday is looking cold and mostly dry with highs in the low 40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day as an area of low pressure approaches the region.

Our attention turns to Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. Locations near and just east of I-95 will likely see 1” to 2” of snow accumulation. Areas west of I-95 will see 3”+. Locations near Williamsburg, Franklin, and Ahoskie could see less than 1” of accumulation. Coastal areas will see 1” to 2” of rainfall.

We will not only be dealing with the precipitation, but we will also have to deal with the wind. Winds will be out of the north and northeast with gusts 40-45 mph, especially along the coast. You can expect the strongest winds Sunday night.

This could lead to some coastal flooding and beach erosion. We may also have to deal with some tidal flooding at times of high tide late Sunday and Monday.

This wet and windy weather will continue into the early hours of Monday. The rain looks to move out of Virginia by 8:00 am and North Carolina by the afternoon. It will still be windy throughout the day.

Drier weather will prevail Tuesday through Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s and 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low and mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Becoming breezy. Lows in the low and mid 30s. Winds: N 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

