Country music news from Ali at The Eagle on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Ali from Mornings on 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com) has the latest news from the would of country music including Hootie and the Blowfish reuniting, Tyler Hubbard joining TOMS campaign, and Luke Combs is working on a new album (and new relationship status).