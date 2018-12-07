Carrollton Elementary School principal to kiss pig after successful United Way fundraiser

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – Carrollton Elementary School had a successful 2018 United Way campaign fundraiser as the school offered an interesting incentive for the students.

The students were told if they were to raise $2,500 dollars then the school principal, Robert Brennan, would kiss a pig — so they worked extra hard and raised more than $3,100.

The big kiss is scheduled for Monday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m., and Carrollton Elementary School welcomes the community to come join them for the occasion.

The United Way campaign is an organization that unites employees from all around the country by allowing them to volunteer, donate and speak out for the causes that matter most to them.