Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man is fighting for his life after being hit by an SUV while riding his bike at the intersection of 39th Street and Marshall Avenue Friday night.

The call came in at 8:45 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the man suffering from critical injuries. A preliminary investigation revealed he was riding his bike in the area when he was hit by the SUV.

Medics took the bicyclist to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet identified the victim.

The intersection is closed while the Newport News Crash Team is investigating the crash.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the News 3 app for updates.