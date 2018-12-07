After moral turpitude costs him Ole Miss job, Hugh Freeze hired as Liberty University’s head football coach

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University President Jerry Falwell and Director of Athletics Ian McCaw have announced the hiring of Hugh Freeze as the ninth head coach in the history of the Flames’ football program.

Freeze was introduced Friday to Flames Nation at a press conference before a packed Club Pavilion level of the Carter Tower at Williams Stadium.

Prior to being named Liberty’s ninth head football coach, Freeze’s collegiate head coaching stops have included Lambuth University (2008-09), Arkansas State (2011) and Ole Miss (2012-16) where he posted a combined 69-32 mark in eight seasons.

The native of Oxford, Miss., returned to his hometown school and lead it back to championship form during his five seasons as head coach at Ole Miss. Freeze guided Ole Miss to bowl games each of his first four years with the Rebels, becoming the first coach in school history to accomplish the feat. The wins included victories in the BBVA Compass, Music City and Sugar Bowl games. He resigned from Ole Miss in July 2017 after admitting to a pattern of personal misconduct inconsistent with the standards we expect from a leader of a football team.

“We would have exercised the termination clause in our contract for moral turpitude,” Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Ross Bjork said when questioned if Freeze would have been fired had he not resigned. “While coach Freeze served our university well in many regards during his tenure, we simply cannot accept the conduct in his personal life that we have discovered,” Ole Miss Chancellor Jeff Vitter added.

Before returning to Oxford, the former Ole Miss assistant experienced a record-setting run at Arkansas State.

Born in Oxford and raised in Independence, Mississippi, Hugh, and his wife, Jill, are the parents of three daughters: Ragan, Jordan and Madison.