3 Sonic Drive-In employees arrested after family finds ecstasy in 4-year-old’s meal

TAYLOR, Texas – Three employees of a Sonic Drive-In face charges after a family eating at the Texas restaurant told police they found an ecstasy pill in one of the meals, according to KVUE.

Police said the family was dining at the Taylor restaurant Thursday night when an 11-year-old girl unwrapped a hamburger for her 4-year-old brother and found the drug.

“When she opened the wrapping, she noticed a pill. Being an 11-year-old, she asked her parents if this was candy,” Taylor Chief of Police Henry Fluck said at a press conference.

The child’s quick-thinking parents packed up the entire meal and brought it to the police station where a field test came back positive for ecstasy, according to KEYE.

Officers arrested the manager on duty, 30-year-old Tanisha Dancer, along with two Sonic workers, 35-year-old Jonathan Roberson and 22-year-old Jose Molina.

Authorities said Dancer, who had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation, was found to have three more of the pills hidden in her clothing when corrections officers booked her at the Williamson County Jail, according to KXAN. She now faces felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.

Fluck said police arrested Roberson on four outstanding warrants for theft by check, driving with an invalid license, failure to appear in court and bond forfeiture.

Molina was charged with marijuana possession.

A Sonic corporate spokesperson told KVUE that Dancer has been fired and there is no longer any health risk to the restaurant’s customers.

