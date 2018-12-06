Williamsburg Police warn of lottery scam, identity theft

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department is warning citizens to be on the lookout for a scam involving identity theft.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Williamsburg Police spoke to a complainant about a fraud that occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Harriet Tubman Drive. She reported that her roommate received a text stating that he had won a lottery, and that the texter requested his personal information and money to process the winnings.

After he sent the information and money, he realized he had been scammed.

Williamsburg Police recommend that if you are contacted by a scammer, either delete the email/text or hang up as soon as you recognize it as a scam attempt. Do not provide the scammer with any of your personal information, including your address, date of birth or social security number.

Immediately contact your local police agency and provide them all of the information you can on the call or text.