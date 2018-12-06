Virginia Beach Public Schools awarded $150,000 in teacher grants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Education Foundation (VBEF) awarded $150,000 worth of grants in support of innovative projects and learning programs in Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Grant underwriters as well as 71 grant recipients from 40 schools were recognized at the foundation’s annual Teacher Grants Improve Futures Celebration that was held Thursday, November 29, at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts.

“We are so grateful for the generous amount of community and VBEF ex-officio board member support the foundation receives,” said Amber Rach, VBCPS director of community engagement. “The Education Foundation’s commitment to public education and to supporting Virginia Beach teachers’ work enhances and extends students’ learning experiences throughout the division.”

This year’s VBEF Adopt A+ Grants program awarded 55 innovative learning grants and 16 school wide grants. These grants provide teachers up to $2,000 for school materials such as supplies and expenses related to activities, experiments and creative learning opportunities for students.

Nearly $5,000 is awarded for school wide grants to support programs that will benefit the entire school community.

The grants are funded through corporate underwriters and personal donations given directly to the foundation or through United Way contributions designated for the VBEF.

The winning VBEF 2019 Commemorative Print was also unveiled at the Ceremony. Department of Technology Network Administrator Tamara Seraph’s work of art, “Angels above the Sea” received the most votes and will be available for purchase on the VBEF website.

For more about VBEF grants, projects and special events or to donate to the foundation’s Adopt A+ Grants program, click here or contact VBEF coordinator Debbie Griffey at 757-263-1069.