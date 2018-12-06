Virginia Beach educator wins VA Lottery ‘Made in Virginia’ award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Bridgette Berthold, a teacher at Green Run High School who graduated from Tallwood High School in Virginia Beach, was honored Thursday as the first of four winners in the Virginia Lottery’s inaugural “Made in Virginia” program.

Launched for the first time this year, the goal of “Made in Virginia” is to recognize exceptional individuals who got their start in Virginia public schools.

Four public school graduates from each part of the state who have created noteworthy success in their career, overcome remarkable adversity or demonstrated a relentless passion for service to their community were selected from among hundreds of statewide nominees.

Berthold was nominated for her tireless commitment in creating engaging, unique lesson plans to better serve the Hampton Roads community. She co-founded the GRHS Innovation Lab, a program that modifies the traditional high school experience for at-risk students by building new curriculum around their passions.

As a winner, Berthold was able to gift $9,000 in prizes to Green Run, and will be featured in a Virginia Lottery “Made in Virginia” commercial set to air in January 2019. The school will be able to use its winnings to address its unique needs.

“The winners of the ‘Made in Virginia’ award exemplify not only the inspiring graduates we have here in the Commonwealth, but also demonstrate the instrumental role our K-12 public schools play in a student’s ultimate life success,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “Honoring these tremendous graduates feels like the perfect way to celebrate our 30-year mission to benefit Virginia’s K-12 public schools.”

“The education that students receive in our public schools creates a lasting impact – and ultimately shapes the inspirational advocates, innovators and leaders of the future,” said Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “There are endless success stories that originate in Virginia’s classrooms, and it’s time we recognize those community members.”

Chris Jacobs, an educator at GRHS who nominated Berthold, said, “Bridgette pulls off the impossible every day because she believes so deeply that every child deserves the best educational opportunities possible.”