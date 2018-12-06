× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain, snow, and wind this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny but still cold to end the work week… Watch out for areas of ice and frost this morning. Most spots are starting below the freezing point, in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon, a few degrees warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies today with clouds building in late this afternoon and evening.

More clouds will build in tonight with lows in the mid 30s. We will return to sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. High temperatures will drop into the low 40s on Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move along the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday to Monday. Rain will move in Sunday morning and will move out Monday afternoon to evening. Highs will stay in the 40s this weekend with lows in the 30s to near 40. With the cold air, we could see some snow mix in with the rain. Areas closer to I-95 and Richmond will have the best chance to see snow. Areas near the coast will see mostly (or all) rain. Winds will also crank up Sunday to Monday, with gusts to 40+ mph possible. The strong north to NE winds could trigger coastal flooding.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 6th

1948 Flooding: Richmond City Locks 20.9′

2009 Light snow across Fluvanna, Cumberland, South Central VA

