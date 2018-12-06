Suffolk Police searching for suspect after Family Dollar armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is currently investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place Wednesday night.

At 8:53 p.m., dispatchers received a call for an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in the 800 block of West Constance Road. When crews arrived, they determined that a male suspect wearing a white hoodie and dark-colored pants displayed a handgun and took an unknown amount of money before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is currently ongoing. Suffolk Police will provide surveillance video footage when available.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.