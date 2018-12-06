‘Skins scoop: Redskins release statement in response to reports of complications for QB Alex Smith

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – As most Redskins fans know, quarterback Alex Smith is not social media savvy. In fact, he has no social media at all – Instagram, Twitter, none of them.

For the first time since his season-ending leg injury against the Houston Texans November 18th, an update on Smith was published. However, the status was not uplifting or positive.

106.7 FM reports Smith is “having serious problems” from multiple infections in the wake of his compound leg fracture. Eric Bickel, during an appearance on the Grant & Danny show, said, “It’s not good at all,” referring to Smith’s status. “And I don’t feel confident that he’s going to be able to come back if what I’m hearing is true.”

NFL Network reports Smith has undergone several procedures and doctors have removed tissue to clear the infection. However, Smith is reportedly approaching his situation with optimism about playing football again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Smith suffered a compound fracture of his right leg in the Redskins’ loss to the Texans – meaning the bone broke through his skin. Head coach Jay Gruden estimated Smith, 34 years-old, is facing a recovery of six to eight months.

The last time Gruden went on the record about Smith’s prognosis was November 29th, when he said, “Yeah, I went and saw him and he’s going through the rehab or the process of trying to get better,” Gruden said. “It’s a tough road and anytime you have surgery on your leg, it’s not easy, but he’s got a great support system, great doctors, and hopefully he’ll recover fast.”

Thursday, Gruden said he was asked by Smith’s family to not go into detail with the public or the media.

The Redskins released a brief statement shortly after reports about Smith’s status started circulating Thursday:

“On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18th against the Houston Texans. Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong. We would ask that everyone please honor the Smith family’s request for privacy at this time.”

Dr. David J. Chao, a former NFL team doctor, says Smith still being in the hospital is of some concern. But, Dr. Chao adds, “While the recent news is certainly not positive, just because there is an infection and multiple surgeries does not mean Smith’s career is done.”

Smith, 34, is signed with the Redskins through the 2022 season.

Infection news is concerning but doesn't mean #AlexSmith career is doomed. https://t.co/zSbokR4U3V — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) December 6, 2018

#AlexSmith

Infection always a worry with open fracture (where bone pokes thru skin from inside out), but with quick surgical action and antibiotics, osteomyelitis is rarely a long term complication. https://t.co/u4YAsnjfkR — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) December 6, 2018

More on #Redskins QB Alex Smith: He’s had several procedures, sources say, and @MikeGarafolo adds they are removing tissue to clear the infection. Smith still approaches this with optimism about playing. Note: His hospital room was next to Colt McCoy’s during McCoy’s 1-night stay — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2018