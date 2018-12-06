‘Skins scoop: Quinton Dunbar, Trey Quinn among three players placed on injured reserve

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – It is starting to feel like 2017 all over again for the Redskins. Keeping healthy bodies on the field has been a problem yet again for Washington.

After finishing last season with 23 players on the injured reserve, the Redskins added three more to their 2018 list, bringing the total to 17 this season.

Receiver Trey Quinn, cornerback Quinton Dunbar, and offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper were all placed on IR by the Redskins on Wednesday.

Dunbar started all seven games he played in this season, recording 39 tackles and an interception. However, he couldn’t get healthy enough from a shin injury that has sidelined him for six of the last eight games.

Quinn was on the injured reserve after a week one ankle injury, and then returned for two weeks. Quinn scored his first career touchdown against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, but re-aggravated the injury in that same game.

Jonathan Cooper tore his biceps in the Monday night game against the Eagles.