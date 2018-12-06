Police searching for missing Chesapeake woman who never made it to work

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing on Monday.

Authorities say around 7 a.m. on December 3, Kimberly Caulder left her home in the Greenbrier section of the city to go to work. The department says she never made it and has not returned home.

Caulder is described as a 48-year-old white woman who has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Caulder was last seen driving a gray 2002 Nissan Pathfinder with Virginia tags WWF-3939.

Anyone who has seen Caulder or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.

