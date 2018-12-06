ODU football’s Jonathan Duhart accepts invite to East-West Shrine Game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Despite a 4-and-8 season for Old Dominion football, the Monarchs still had a lot of NFL eyes on them.

As the programs largest class of seniors ever departs, the invitations continue to arrive. On Thursday, receiver Jonathan Duhart accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game.

Duhart was voted second team All-Conference USA after leading the conference with 74 catches for 1,045 yards and had nine touchdowns. He had five, 100-yard receiving games, including a nine catch, 142-yard, three touchdown performance in the win over No. 13 Virginia Tech.

Jonathan Duhart of Old Dominion University has accepted the invitation to play in the 2019 East-West Shrine Game. #shrinegame @ODU pic.twitter.com/J9QIVvw6ny — Shrine Game (@Shrine_Game) December 6, 2018

The East-West Shrine Game is entering its 94th edition, starting back in 1925. The game, which raises money for charity, gives top college football players from the East and West coast an opportunity to perform in front of NFL scouts and executives.

Duhart joins fellow receiver Travis Fulgham and defensive end Oshane Ximines as Monarchs to receive invites to play in scouting bowls.